Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Kerry Carpenter (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .278 with seven doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
- Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 53.1% of his games this year (17 of 32), with multiple hits nine times (28.1%).
- In six games this year, he has hit a home run (18.8%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Carpenter has an RBI in seven of 32 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 of 32 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.389
|AVG
|.167
|.421
|OBP
|.233
|.630
|SLG
|.389
|7
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|7
|11/3
|K/BB
|18/4
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.10 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Royals will send Singer (4-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.33 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 6.33 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
