The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera and his .594 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .233 with nine doubles, a home run and 16 walks.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 22 of 40 games this year (55.0%), including six multi-hit games (15.0%).

He has gone deep in one of 40 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Cabrera has driven in a run in eight games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in eight of 40 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .262 AVG .203 .347 OBP .278 .385 SLG .266 6 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 3 17/9 K/BB 11/7 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings