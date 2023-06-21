The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is batting .148 with six doubles, six home runs and 32 walks.

Maton has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.

In 22.4% of his games this year, Maton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 21 of 67 games so far this year.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .112 AVG .180 .266 OBP .293 .180 SLG .360 4 XBH 8 1 HR 5 9 RBI 14 27/17 K/BB 30/15 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings