Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .537 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on June 21 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson is hitting .228 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.
  • In 57.7% of his 71 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Torkelson has driven in a run in 25 games this season (35.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 27 of 71 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 37
.231 AVG .224
.345 OBP .277
.372 SLG .388
11 XBH 14
3 HR 5
14 RBI 20
31/19 K/BB 39/11
1 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Singer (4-6 with a 6.33 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 6.33 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
