The Detroit Tigers (31-41) and Kansas City Royals (20-53) square off on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET at Comerica Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Tigers will look to Matthew Boyd (4-5) versus the Royals and Brady Singer (4-6).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Boyd - DET (4-5, 5.88 ERA) vs Singer - KC (4-6, 6.33 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Boyd

The Tigers will hand the ball to Boyd (4-5) for his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.88 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .252 in 13 games this season.

He has earned a quality start one time in 13 starts this season.

Boyd has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Matthew Boyd vs. Royals

The Royals rank 28th in MLB with 272 runs scored this season. They have a .232 batting average this campaign with 67 home runs (25th in the league).

The Royals have gone 3-for-17 with a double and an RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.33 ERA and 65 strikeouts over 69 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 26-year-old has a 6.33 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings during 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.

Singer enters the outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Singer has put together 10 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Brady Singer vs. Tigers

The opposing Tigers offense has the 29th-ranked slugging percentage (.362) and ranks 27th in home runs hit (66) in all of MLB. They have a collective .228 batting average, and are 26th in the league with 554 total hits and 29th in MLB play scoring 268 runs.

Singer has thrown 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs on seven hits while striking out three against the Tigers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.