On Wednesday, Zach McKinstry (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry is hitting .246 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.
  • McKinstry has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 65 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.3% of those games.
  • He has homered in 7.7% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • McKinstry has driven in a run in 12 games this season (18.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 27 games this season (41.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 33
.272 AVG .223
.376 OBP .302
.435 SLG .320
9 XBH 5
3 HR 2
8 RBI 6
18/15 K/BB 25/11
6 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.10 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Singer (4-6 with a 6.33 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.33, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .297 batting average against him.
