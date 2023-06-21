On Wednesday, Zach McKinstry (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is hitting .246 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 65 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.3% of those games.

He has homered in 7.7% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

McKinstry has driven in a run in 12 games this season (18.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 27 games this season (41.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .272 AVG .223 .376 OBP .302 .435 SLG .320 9 XBH 5 3 HR 2 8 RBI 6 18/15 K/BB 25/11 6 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings