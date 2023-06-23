Andy Ibanez -- hitting .412 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .233 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.

Ibanez is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Ibanez has picked up a hit in 48.8% of his 43 games this year, with multiple hits in 14.0% of those games.

In 9.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Ibanez has driven in a run in 10 games this year (23.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 30.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 19 .250 AVG .211 .269 OBP .274 .434 SLG .368 7 XBH 7 3 HR 1 7 RBI 4 16/2 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings