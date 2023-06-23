Jelena Ostapenko 2023 Viking International Eastbourne Odds
As action in the Viking International Eastbourne nears its conclusion, a quarterfinal is coming up for Jelena Ostapenko versus Camila Giorgi. Ostapenko has the second-best odds at +350 to win this tournament at Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Ostapenko at the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1
- Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre
- Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Ostapenko's Next Match
After beating Harriet Dart 6-3, 6-4, Ostapenko will face Giorgi in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29 at 11:00 AM ET.
Ostapenko is listed at -210 to win her next match against Giorgi. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Jelena Ostapenko Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +1600
- US Open odds to win: +2800
- Viking International Eastbourne odds to win: +350
Want to bet on Ostapenko? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Ostapenko Stats
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Ostapenko defeated No. 142-ranked Dart, 6-3, 6-4.
- In 20 tournaments over the past 12 months, Ostapenko has gone 33-19 and has won one title.
- Ostapenko has won one tournament over the past year on grass, with a record of 7-1 on that surface.
- Ostapenko, over the past year, has played 52 matches across all court types, and 22.7 games per match.
- Ostapenko, over the past year, has played eight matches on grass, and 26.9 games per match.
- Over the past year, Ostapenko has won 68.3% of her service games, and she has won 39.8% of her return games.
- Ostapenko has claimed 79.4% of her service games on grass over the past year and 37% of her return games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.