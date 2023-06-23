Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Friday, Matt Vierling (batting .345 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is hitting .262 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- In 55.6% of his 54 games this season, Vierling has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Vierling has had at least one RBI in 20.4% of his games this season (11 of 54), with more than one RBI five times (9.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (29.6%), including three multi-run games (5.6%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|.200
|AVG
|.314
|.277
|OBP
|.358
|.329
|SLG
|.480
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|11
|13/8
|K/BB
|27/6
|2
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Maeda (0-4 with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday, April 26 against the New York Yankees, when he threw three innings, allowing 10 earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 9.00, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .329 against him.
