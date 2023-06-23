Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Friday, Nick Maton (.103 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is hitting .151 with six doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.
- In 35.3% of his 68 games this season, Maton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Maton has had an RBI in 15 games this year (22.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least one run 22 times this season (32.4%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.120
|AVG
|.180
|.274
|OBP
|.293
|.185
|SLG
|.360
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|14
|27/18
|K/BB
|30/15
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.69).
- The Twins allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, April 26 against the New York Yankees, when he threw three innings, allowing 10 earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 9.00, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .329 batting average against him.
