The Minnesota Twins visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 17 doubles, eight home runs, 30 walks and 34 RBI (61 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .224/.305/.375 on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 18 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Twins Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 65 hits with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 11 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .238/.276/.352 so far this season.

Baez takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 21 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Royals Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jun. 18 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Twins Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 16 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Javier Báez or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Correa Stats

Correa has 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 29 walks and 36 RBI (54 total hits).

He's slashed .216/.296/.412 so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Jun. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Red Sox Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 18 2-for-3 0 0 0 2

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 45 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 28 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .215/.315/.459 on the season.

Buxton heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, three home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 22 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 20 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 18 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.