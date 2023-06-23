The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.206 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Royals.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 48 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .330.

McKinstry has gotten at least one hit in 59.1% of his games this season (39 of 66), with at least two hits eight times (12.1%).

He has gone deep in 7.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 12 games this season (18.2%), McKinstry has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 27 games this year (40.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .258 AVG .223 .360 OBP .302 .412 SLG .320 9 XBH 5 3 HR 2 8 RBI 6 19/15 K/BB 25/11 6 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings