Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Jake Marisnick and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Royals.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick is batting .186 with two doubles, a triple and three walks.
- Marisnick has gotten a hit in six of 18 games this season (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 18 games this season.
- Marisnick has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this season (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.273
|AVG
|.105
|.333
|OBP
|.190
|.364
|SLG
|.211
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/1
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- The Twins surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.40), 25th in WHIP (1.144), and fifth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
