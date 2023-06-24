After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Jake Marisnick and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Royals.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

  • Marisnick is batting .186 with two doubles, a triple and three walks.
  • Marisnick has gotten a hit in six of 18 games this season (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 18 games this season.
  • Marisnick has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this season (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
.273 AVG .105
.333 OBP .190
.364 SLG .211
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
4/1 K/BB 7/2
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
  • The Twins surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
  • Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.40), 25th in WHIP (1.144), and fifth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
