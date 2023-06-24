Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kerry Carpenter -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has eight doubles, six home runs and seven walks while batting .272.
- Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 52.9% of his games this season (18 of 34), with more than one hit nine times (26.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 34), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.6% of his games this year, Carpenter has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (11.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 13 games this year (38.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.367
|AVG
|.167
|.397
|OBP
|.233
|.600
|SLG
|.389
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|7
|13/3
|K/BB
|18/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Lopez (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.40 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.40), 25th in WHIP (1.144), and fifth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
