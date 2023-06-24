The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.355 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has seven doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .263.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 31 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has homered in six games this season (10.9%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

Vierling has driven home a run in 12 games this season (21.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 16 times this year (29.1%), including three games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 28 .205 AVG .314 .286 OBP .358 .330 SLG .480 7 XBH 7 2 HR 5 10 RBI 11 14/9 K/BB 27/6 2 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings