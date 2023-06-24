Saturday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (39-38) and the Detroit Tigers (32-42) at Comerica Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Twins coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on June 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (3-4) to the mound, while Reese Olson (0-2) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX

Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 3-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its foes are 7-3-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Tigers have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.

The Tigers have come away with 24 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a mark of 15-21 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (278 total, 3.8 per game).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

