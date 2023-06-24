Pablo Lopez gets the nod for the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Comerica Park against Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Tigers have +135 odds to win. The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -160 +135 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to the total, the Tigers and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Tigers have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have come away with 24 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit is 15-21 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit's games have gone over the total in 40 of its 74 chances.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-20 15-22 11-23 21-19 27-32 5-10

