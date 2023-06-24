The Minnesota Twins (39-38) aim to add to their three-game win streak when they face the Detroit Tigers (32-42) on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (3-4) for the Twins and Reese Olson (0-2) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (3-4, 4.40 ERA) vs Olson - DET (0-2, 5.59 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.59 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.59, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .216 batting average against him.

Olson has recorded one quality start this season.

Olson has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this year heading into this game.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

The Twins' Lopez (3-4) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, a 4.23 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.144 in 15 games this season.

He has eight quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Lopez has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.40), 25th in WHIP (1.144), and fifth in K/9 (11) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

