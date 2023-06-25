Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Andy Ibanez (hitting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .237 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.
- In 22 of 45 games this year (48.9%) Ibanez has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (15.6%).
- In 8.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this season, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|19
|.256
|AVG
|.211
|.274
|OBP
|.274
|.439
|SLG
|.368
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|18/2
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- The Twins are sending Ober (4-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.83 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 2.83 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
