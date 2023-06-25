Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium on Sunday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second in MLB action with 122 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Los Angeles is fourth in MLB, slugging .444.

The Dodgers' .240 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.3 runs per game (404 total runs).

The Dodgers' .327 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 18 mark in baseball.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.

Los Angeles' 4.54 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.265).

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 88 home runs.

Houston is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Astros have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Houston has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 345 (4.5 per game).

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of eight strikeouts per game.

Houston averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.

Houston has the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.56.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.259 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tony Gonsolin (4-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.

Gonsolin has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Gonsolin will look to go five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros' Hunter Brown (6-4) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 14 starts this season.

Brown has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Giants L 7-3 Home Tony Gonsolin Logan Webb 6/20/2023 Angels W 2-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Reid Detmers 6/21/2023 Angels W 2-0 Away Brusdar Graterol - 6/23/2023 Astros W 3-2 Home Emmet Sheehan J.P. France 6/24/2023 Astros W 8-7 Home Bobby Miller Ronel Blanco 6/25/2023 Astros - Home Tony Gonsolin Hunter Brown 6/27/2023 Rockies - Away Clayton Kershaw Connor Seabold 6/28/2023 Rockies - Away - Kyle Freeland 6/29/2023 Rockies - Away Emmet Sheehan Chase Anderson 6/30/2023 Royals - Away Bobby Miller Jordan Lyles 7/1/2023 Royals - Away Tony Gonsolin Daniel Lynch

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Mets L 11-1 Home Hunter Brown Max Scherzer 6/20/2023 Mets W 4-2 Home Framber Valdez Justin Verlander 6/21/2023 Mets W 10-8 Home Cristian Javier Tylor Megill 6/23/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away J.P. France Emmet Sheehan 6/24/2023 Dodgers L 8-7 Away Ronel Blanco Bobby Miller 6/25/2023 Dodgers - Away Hunter Brown Tony Gonsolin 6/27/2023 Cardinals - Away Framber Valdez Matthew Liberatore 6/28/2023 Cardinals - Away Cristian Javier Jordan Montgomery 6/29/2023 Cardinals - Away J.P. France Miles Mikolas 6/30/2023 Rangers - Away Ronel Blanco Nathan Eovaldi 7/1/2023 Rangers - Away Hunter Brown Andrew Heaney

