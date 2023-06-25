Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .424 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on June 25 at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .228 with nine doubles, a home run and 17 walks.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 54.8% of his 42 games this year, with multiple hits in 14.3% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 42 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in eight games this season (19.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in nine of 42 games so far this year.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|.250
|AVG
|.203
|.337
|OBP
|.278
|.361
|SLG
|.266
|6
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|3
|20/10
|K/BB
|11/7
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.83 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 2.83 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .218 to his opponents.
