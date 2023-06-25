The Detroit Tigers and Nick Maton, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Sunday at 12:10 PM ET.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton has six doubles, six home runs and 33 walks while batting .157.
  • Maton has gotten a hit in 25 of 70 games this season (35.7%), with multiple hits on six occasions (8.6%).
  • He has homered in 8.6% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Maton has driven home a run in 15 games this season (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 5.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 22 times this season (31.4%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 35
.133 AVG .180
.277 OBP .293
.194 SLG .360
4 XBH 8
1 HR 5
9 RBI 14
30/18 K/BB 30/15
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
  • The Twins surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
  • Ober (4-4 with a 2.83 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.83, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .218 against him.
