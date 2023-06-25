Sunday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (39-39) and Detroit Tigers (33-42) matching up at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 12:10 PM ET on June 25.

The Twins will give the ball to Bailey Ober (4-4, 2.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Michael Lorenzen (2-5, 4.00 ERA).

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have come away with 25 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a mark of 21-27 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in MLB action scoring 3.7 runs per game (281 total runs).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule