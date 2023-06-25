Tigers vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 25
Sunday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (39-39) and Detroit Tigers (33-42) matching up at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 12:10 PM ET on June 25.
The Twins will give the ball to Bailey Ober (4-4, 2.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Michael Lorenzen (2-5, 4.00 ERA).
Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Detroit and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
- The Tigers have come away with 25 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has a mark of 21-27 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in MLB action scoring 3.7 runs per game (281 total runs).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 19
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Reese Olson vs Jordan Lyles
|June 20
|Royals
|L 1-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs Daniel Lynch
|June 21
|Royals
|W 9-4
|Matthew Boyd vs Brady Singer
|June 23
|Twins
|L 4-1
|Joey Wentz vs Kenta Maeda
|June 24
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Reese Olson vs Pablo Lopez
|June 25
|Twins
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Bailey Ober
|June 26
|@ Rangers
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Andrew Heaney
|June 27
|@ Rangers
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Martín Pérez
|June 28
|@ Rangers
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Dane Dunning
|June 29
|@ Rangers
|-
|Reese Olson vs Jon Gray
|June 30
|@ Rockies
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Austin Gomber
