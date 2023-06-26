Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jake Marisnick -- with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on June 26 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Read More About This Game
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick is hitting .204 with two doubles, a triple and three walks.
- Marisnick has gotten a hit in eight of 20 games this season (40.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 20 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Marisnick has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this season (15.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|8
|.000
|AVG
|.105
|.000
|OBP
|.190
|.000
|SLG
|.211
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|1/0
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Heaney (5-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.98, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
