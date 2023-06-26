Spencer Torkelson, with a slugging percentage of .262 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, June 26 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Twins.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is hitting .221 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.

Torkelson has had a hit in 43 of 75 games this season (57.3%), including multiple hits 17 times (22.7%).

He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (9.3%).

He has scored in 28 of 75 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .217 AVG .224 .321 OBP .277 .341 SLG .388 11 XBH 14 3 HR 5 14 RBI 20 38/19 K/BB 39/11 1 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings