Monday's contest features the Texas Rangers (47-30) and the Detroit Tigers (33-43) squaring off at Globe Life Field (on June 26) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Rangers.

The Rangers will give the ball to Andrew Heaney (5-4, 3.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matthew Boyd (5-5, 5.63 ERA).

Tigers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rangers

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

  • In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-3.
  • When it comes to the total, Detroit and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
  • The previous 10 Tigers games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
  • The Tigers have come away with 25 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Detroit has a win-loss record of 8-10 when favored by +165 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (284 total).
  • The Tigers have pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 20 Royals L 1-0 Michael Lorenzen vs Daniel Lynch
June 21 Royals W 9-4 Matthew Boyd vs Brady Singer
June 23 Twins L 4-1 Joey Wentz vs Kenta Maeda
June 24 Twins W 3-2 Reese Olson vs Pablo Lopez
June 25 Twins L 6-3 Michael Lorenzen vs Bailey Ober
June 26 @ Rangers - Matthew Boyd vs Andrew Heaney
June 27 @ Rangers - Matthew Boyd vs Martín Pérez
June 28 @ Rangers - Joey Wentz vs Dane Dunning
June 29 @ Rangers - Reese Olson vs Jon Gray
June 30 @ Rockies - Michael Lorenzen vs Austin Gomber
July 1 @ Rockies - Matthew Boyd vs TBA

