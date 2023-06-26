The Texas Rangers versus Detroit Tigers game on Monday at 8:05 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Jonah Heim and Matt Vierling.

Tigers vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 67 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .359 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 284 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Tigers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Detroit averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.244 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Matthew Boyd (5-5) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Kansas City Royals.

He has earned a quality start two times in 14 starts this season.

Boyd has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Royals L 1-0 Home Michael Lorenzen Daniel Lynch 6/21/2023 Royals W 9-4 Home Matthew Boyd Brady Singer 6/23/2023 Twins L 4-1 Home Joey Wentz Kenta Maeda 6/24/2023 Twins W 3-2 Home Reese Olson Pablo Lopez 6/25/2023 Twins L 6-3 Home Michael Lorenzen Bailey Ober 6/26/2023 Rangers - Away Matthew Boyd Andrew Heaney 6/27/2023 Rangers - Away Matthew Boyd Martín Pérez 6/28/2023 Rangers - Away Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/29/2023 Rangers - Away Reese Olson Jon Gray 6/30/2023 Rockies - Away Michael Lorenzen Austin Gomber 7/1/2023 Rockies - Away Matthew Boyd -

