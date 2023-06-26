The Texas Rangers (47-30) and Detroit Tigers (33-43) square off on Monday at 8:05 PM ET, beginning a four-game series at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (5-4, 3.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matthew Boyd (5-5, 5.63 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (5-4, 3.98 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (5-5, 5.63 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Boyd

Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.63 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 14 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 5.63 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .253 to opposing batters.

Boyd is looking to record his third quality start of the season.

Boyd will look to extend a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging five innings per appearance).

So far during the 2023 campaign he has given up at least one earned run in each of his outings.

Matthew Boyd vs. Rangers

He will match up with a Rangers offense that is batting .272 as a unit (first in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .454 (third in the league) with 102 total home runs (eighth in MLB action).

Boyd has thrown six innings, giving up five earned runs on five hits while striking out five against the Rangers this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

The Rangers will hand the ball to Heaney (5-4) for his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 3.98 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .230.

He has six quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Heaney has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.