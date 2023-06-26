On Monday, Zack Short (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Zack Short At The Plate

Short has three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .253.

In 45.9% of his 37 games this season, Short has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Short has driven in a run in 10 games this year (27.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (16.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In seven of 37 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 13 .254 AVG .250 .304 OBP .364 .413 SLG .429 4 XBH 3 3 HR 1 13 RBI 5 14/5 K/BB 10/5 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings