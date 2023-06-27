How to Watch the Braves vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 27
Matt Olson and Carlos Correa will be among the star attractions when the Atlanta Braves face the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 141 home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .485 slugging percentage this season, racking up 286 extra-base hits.
- The Braves have a league-leading .271 batting average.
- Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (432 total runs).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .341 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 11th in MLB.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta's 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.282).
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 104 home runs.
- Fueled by 241 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 18th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.
- The Twins rank 25th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.
- Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 341 (4.3 per game).
- The Twins have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.2 strikeouts per game.
- Minnesota has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.
- Minnesota has the third-best ERA (3.65) in the majors this season.
- The Twins have a combined 1.179 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-lowest in MLB.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Elder is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this game.
- Elder will try to build on a 16-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per appearance).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 15 outings this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joe Ryan (8-4) will take the mound for the Twins, his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in nine innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
- He has earned a quality start 11 times in 15 starts this season.
- Ryan has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/22/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-1
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Aaron Nola
|6/23/2023
|Reds
|L 11-10
|Away
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Luke Weaver
|6/24/2023
|Reds
|W 7-6
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/25/2023
|Reds
|W 7-6
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Levi Stoudt
|6/26/2023
|Twins
|W 4-1
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sonny Gray
|6/27/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Joe Ryan
|6/28/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Kenta Maeda
|6/30/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Bryan Hoeing
|7/1/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Eury Pérez
|7/2/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Logan Allen
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/22/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-0
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Justin Garza
|6/23/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Joey Wentz
|6/24/2023
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Reese Olson
|6/25/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/26/2023
|Braves
|L 4-1
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Spencer Strider
|6/27/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Bryce Elder
|6/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Mike Soroka
|6/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Dean Kremer
|7/1/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Kyle Bradish
|7/2/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Cole Irvin
|7/3/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.