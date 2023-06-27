Matt Olson and Carlos Correa will be among the star attractions when the Atlanta Braves face the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 141 home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .485 slugging percentage this season, racking up 286 extra-base hits.

The Braves have a league-leading .271 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (432 total runs).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 11th in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.282).

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 104 home runs.

Fueled by 241 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 18th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins rank 25th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.

Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 341 (4.3 per game).

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.2 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Minnesota has the third-best ERA (3.65) in the majors this season.

The Twins have a combined 1.179 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-lowest in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

Elder is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Elder will try to build on a 16-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 15 outings this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan (8-4) will take the mound for the Twins, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in nine innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 15 starts this season.

Ryan has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 6/23/2023 Reds L 11-10 Away AJ Smith-Shawver Luke Weaver 6/24/2023 Reds W 7-6 Away Jared Shuster Graham Ashcraft 6/25/2023 Reds W 7-6 Away Charlie Morton Levi Stoudt 6/26/2023 Twins W 4-1 Home Spencer Strider Sonny Gray 6/27/2023 Twins - Home Bryce Elder Joe Ryan 6/28/2023 Twins - Home Mike Soroka Kenta Maeda 6/30/2023 Marlins - Home Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing 7/1/2023 Marlins - Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez 7/2/2023 Marlins - Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians - Away Bryce Elder Logan Allen

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Red Sox W 6-0 Home Joe Ryan Justin Garza 6/23/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Kenta Maeda Joey Wentz 6/24/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Pablo Lopez Reese Olson 6/25/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Away Bailey Ober Michael Lorenzen 6/26/2023 Braves L 4-1 Away Sonny Gray Spencer Strider 6/27/2023 Braves - Away Joe Ryan Bryce Elder 6/28/2023 Braves - Away Kenta Maeda Mike Soroka 6/30/2023 Orioles - Away Pablo Lopez Dean Kremer 7/1/2023 Orioles - Away Bailey Ober Kyle Bradish 7/2/2023 Orioles - Away Sonny Gray Cole Irvin 7/3/2023 Royals - Home Joe Ryan -

