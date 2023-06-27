Eric Haase -- with a slugging percentage of .370 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Rangers.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .225 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has picked up a hit in 30 of 59 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has hit a long ball in 5.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Haase has had at least one RBI in 20.3% of his games this season (12 of 59), with two or more RBI five times (8.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 15 games this season (25.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 30 .269 AVG .184 .310 OBP .245 .409 SLG .235 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 16 RBI 5 26/6 K/BB 29/8 1 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings