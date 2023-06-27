After batting .217 with a double, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Martin Perez) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop is batting .200 with six doubles and 12 walks.

Schoop has gotten a hit in 21 of 48 games this season (43.8%), with multiple hits twice.

In 48 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

In three games this season, Schoop has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 11 of 48 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 24 .222 AVG .180 .323 OBP .227 .296 SLG .213 4 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 4 11/8 K/BB 23/4 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings