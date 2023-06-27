Spencer Torkelson, with a slugging percentage of .195 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Read More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is hitting .218 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks.

Torkelson has had a hit in 43 of 76 games this season (56.6%), including multiple hits 17 times (22.4%).

He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.9% of his games this season, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season (38.2%), including four multi-run games (5.3%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .217 AVG .219 .321 OBP .274 .341 SLG .377 11 XBH 14 3 HR 5 14 RBI 20 38/19 K/BB 41/12 1 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings