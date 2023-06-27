Tigers vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 27
Tuesday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (47-31) against the Detroit Tigers (34-43) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on June 27.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Martin Perez (7-3) to the mound, while Matt Manning (1-1) will answer the bell for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Tigers vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The past 10 Tigers contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Tigers have come away with 26 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has a mark of 9-14 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (291 total, 3.8 per game).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 21
|Royals
|W 9-4
|Matthew Boyd vs Brady Singer
|June 23
|Twins
|L 4-1
|Joey Wentz vs Kenta Maeda
|June 24
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Reese Olson vs Pablo Lopez
|June 25
|Twins
|L 6-3
|Michael Lorenzen vs Bailey Ober
|June 26
|@ Rangers
|W 7-2
|Matthew Boyd vs Andrew Heaney
|June 27
|@ Rangers
|-
|Matt Manning vs Martín Pérez
|June 28
|@ Rangers
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Dane Dunning
|June 29
|@ Rangers
|-
|Reese Olson vs Jon Gray
|June 30
|@ Rockies
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Austin Gomber
|July 1
|@ Rockies
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs TBA
|July 2
|@ Rockies
|-
|TBA vs Connor Seabold
