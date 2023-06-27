Martin Perez and Matt Manning will start for their respective teams when the Texas Rangers and the Detroit Tigers square off on Tuesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 69 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .362 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 291 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .301.

The Tigers rank 19th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.36 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.244 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Manning will get the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, April 11, when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs.

Manning has started two games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Royals W 9-4 Home Matthew Boyd Brady Singer 6/23/2023 Twins L 4-1 Home Joey Wentz Kenta Maeda 6/24/2023 Twins W 3-2 Home Reese Olson Pablo Lopez 6/25/2023 Twins L 6-3 Home Michael Lorenzen Bailey Ober 6/26/2023 Rangers W 7-2 Away Matthew Boyd Andrew Heaney 6/27/2023 Rangers - Away Matt Manning Martín Pérez 6/28/2023 Rangers - Away Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/29/2023 Rangers - Away Reese Olson Jon Gray 6/30/2023 Rockies - Away Michael Lorenzen Austin Gomber 7/1/2023 Rockies - Away Matthew Boyd - 7/2/2023 Rockies - Away - Connor Seabold

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.