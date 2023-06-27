The Texas Rangers hope to break their three-game losing run against the Detroit Tigers (34-43), on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Martin Perez (7-3) for the Rangers and Matt Manning (1-1) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (7-3, 4.38 ERA) vs Manning - DET (1-1, 4.63 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Manning

The Tigers will look to Manning (1-1) to open the game and make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, April 11 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Over his two games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .267 against him. He has a 4.63 ERA and averages 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Manning will try to record his third game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez

Perez (7-3) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with a 4.38 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .282.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Perez will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.38), 62nd in WHIP (1.447), and 65th in K/9 (6).

Martín Pérez vs. Tigers

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a .229 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 29th in the league (.362) and 69 home runs.

The Tigers have gone 7-for-20 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI in 4 2/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

