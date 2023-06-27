Zack Short -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is hitting .242 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Short has had a hit in 17 of 38 games this season (44.7%), including multiple hits four times (10.5%).

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (10.5%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Short has an RBI in 10 of 38 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In seven of 38 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 14 .254 AVG .219 .304 OBP .324 .413 SLG .375 4 XBH 3 3 HR 1 13 RBI 5 14/5 K/BB 10/5 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings