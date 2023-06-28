Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eric Haase -- with a slugging percentage of .370 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on June 28 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Read More About This Game
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .225.
- In 50.8% of his games this season (30 of 59), Haase has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (15.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (5.1%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 20.3% of his games this year, Haase has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (8.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 of 59 games (25.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|.269
|AVG
|.184
|.310
|OBP
|.245
|.409
|SLG
|.235
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|16
|RBI
|5
|26/6
|K/BB
|29/8
|1
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.80 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 80 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Rangers will send Dunning (6-1) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.89, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
