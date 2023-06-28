The Detroit Tigers, including Jake Marisnick (hitting .167 in his past 10 games, with a triple and a walk), battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick is hitting .196 with two doubles, a triple and three walks.

Marisnick has gotten a hit in eight of 22 games this year (36.4%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 22 games this season.

Marisnick has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this season (13.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .286 AVG .095 .333 OBP .174 .357 SLG .190 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 7/1 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings