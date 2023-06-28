Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After hitting .231 with a double, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Dane Dunning) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop is hitting .202 with six doubles and 12 walks.
- This season, Schoop has recorded at least one hit in 22 of 49 games (44.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 49 games this season.
- Schoop has driven in a run in three games this season (6.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (24.5%), including one multi-run game.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|.222
|AVG
|.185
|.323
|OBP
|.229
|.296
|SLG
|.215
|4
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|4
|11/8
|K/BB
|23/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.89, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .239 batting average against him.
