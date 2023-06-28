Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Vierling and his .474 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (142 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers and Dane Dunning on June 28 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is hitting .269 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- Vierling has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 58), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.7% of his games this season, Vierling has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 58 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|30
|.211
|AVG
|.315
|.304
|OBP
|.356
|.333
|SLG
|.477
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|11
|15/11
|K/BB
|29/6
|2
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.80 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.89, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .239 batting average against him.
