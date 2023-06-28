On Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, the Chicago Sky (5-9) will be looking to halt a six-game losing streak when hosting the Los Angeles Sparks (7-7). It will air at 12:00 PM ET on NBA TV.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Sparks matchup.

Sky vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sky Moneyline Sparks Moneyline
DraftKings Sky (-1) 157.5 -115 -105
BetMGM Sky (-1.5) 157.5 -115 -105
PointsBet Sky (-1.5) 157.5 -120 -110
Tipico Sky (-1.5) 155.5 -120 -110

Sky vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Sky have won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
  • The Sparks have covered eight times in 14 chances against the spread this year.
  • Chicago has covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
  • Los Angeles has been an underdog by 1.5 points or more seven times this year, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.
  • So far this season, six out of the Sky's 13 games have hit the over.
  • Sparks games have gone over the point total six out of 14 times this season.

