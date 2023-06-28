Wednesday's game features the Texas Rangers (48-31) and the Detroit Tigers (34-44) matching up at Globe Life Field (on June 28) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Rangers.

The probable pitchers are Dane Dunning (6-1) for the Rangers and Joey Wentz (1-8) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Tigers vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Tigers matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (38.8%) in those games.

Detroit has a mark of 7-10 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in baseball scoring 3.8 runs per game (294 total runs).

The Tigers have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.41) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule