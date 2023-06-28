The Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling hit the field in the third game of a four-game series against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

Tigers vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 70 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .361 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 294 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Tigers rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Detroit averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.41 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Tigers have a combined 1.255 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Joey Wentz (1-8) will make his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

He has earned a quality start one time in 14 starts this season.

Wentz has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Twins L 4-1 Home Joey Wentz Kenta Maeda 6/24/2023 Twins W 3-2 Home Reese Olson Pablo Lopez 6/25/2023 Twins L 6-3 Home Michael Lorenzen Bailey Ober 6/26/2023 Rangers W 7-2 Away Matthew Boyd Andrew Heaney 6/27/2023 Rangers L 8-3 Away Matt Manning Martín Pérez 6/28/2023 Rangers - Away Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/29/2023 Rangers - Away Reese Olson Jon Gray 6/30/2023 Rockies - Away Michael Lorenzen Austin Gomber 7/1/2023 Rockies - Away Matthew Boyd - 7/2/2023 Rockies - Away Matt Manning Connor Seabold 7/4/2023 Athletics - Home Joey Wentz JP Sears

