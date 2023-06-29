Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (hitting .233 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple and five RBI), take on starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .221 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has picked up a hit in 30 of 60 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has hit a home run in 5.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this season (20.0%), Haase has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 15 games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.269
|AVG
|.176
|.310
|OBP
|.236
|.409
|SLG
|.225
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|16
|RBI
|5
|26/6
|K/BB
|29/8
|1
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 31-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 12th, 1.037 WHIP ranks fifth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
