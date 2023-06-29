The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (hitting .233 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple and five RBI), take on starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase is batting .221 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • Haase has picked up a hit in 30 of 60 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
  • He has hit a home run in 5.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 12 games this season (20.0%), Haase has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 15 games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 31
.269 AVG .176
.310 OBP .236
.409 SLG .225
7 XBH 4
3 HR 0
16 RBI 5
26/6 K/BB 29/8
1 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
  • Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 31-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 12th, 1.037 WHIP ranks fifth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
