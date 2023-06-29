Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Jonathan Schoop -- batting .240 with a double, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on June 29 at 2:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop has six doubles and 12 walks while batting .200.
- In 22 of 50 games this year (44.0%), Schoop has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 50 games this year.
- In three games this year, Schoop has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 12 of 50 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|.222
|AVG
|.182
|.323
|OBP
|.225
|.296
|SLG
|.212
|4
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|4
|11/8
|K/BB
|24/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 81 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.89), fifth in WHIP (1.037), and 49th in K/9 (7.7).
