Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .643 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Cody Bradford on the hill, on June 29 at 2:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rangers.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field

Cody Bradford TV Channel: BSSW

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .272 with eight doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Carpenter has recorded a hit in 21 of 38 games this year (55.3%), including nine multi-hit games (23.7%).

Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (18.4%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Carpenter has driven in a run in nine games this season (23.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 of 38 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .364 AVG .169 .408 OBP .231 .576 SLG .424 8 XBH 7 3 HR 4 7 RBI 9 15/5 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0

