Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .236 with nine doubles, a home run and 19 walks.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 25 of 45 games this year (55.6%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (15.6%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 45 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this year (20.0%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this year (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.250
|AVG
|.222
|.337
|OBP
|.305
|.361
|SLG
|.278
|6
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|4
|20/10
|K/BB
|12/9
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.89), fifth in WHIP (1.037), and 49th in K/9 (7.7).
