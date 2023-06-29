On Thursday, Spencer Torkelson (.119 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 178 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson has 17 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks while batting .218.
  • In 44 of 77 games this year (57.1%) Torkelson has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (22.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 33.8% of his games this season, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 39.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.2%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 39
.217 AVG .219
.321 OBP .274
.341 SLG .394
11 XBH 15
3 HR 6
14 RBI 21
38/19 K/BB 42/12
1 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.78 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
  • The Rangers are sending Gray (6-3) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 31-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.89), fifth in WHIP (1.037), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
