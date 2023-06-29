Tigers vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 29
Thursday's game between the Texas Rangers (49-31) and the Detroit Tigers (34-45) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 2:05 PM on June 29.
The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (6-3) against the Tigers and Reese Olson (1-2).
Tigers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 3-4.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
- The Tigers have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (38.2%) in those contests.
- Detroit has a win-loss record of 2-5 when favored by +200 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.
- Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (296 total).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 24
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Reese Olson vs Pablo Lopez
|June 25
|Twins
|L 6-3
|Michael Lorenzen vs Bailey Ober
|June 26
|@ Rangers
|W 7-2
|Matthew Boyd vs Andrew Heaney
|June 27
|@ Rangers
|L 8-3
|Matt Manning vs Martín Pérez
|June 28
|@ Rangers
|L 10-2
|Joey Wentz vs Dane Dunning
|June 29
|@ Rangers
|-
|Reese Olson vs Jon Gray
|June 30
|@ Rockies
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Austin Gomber
|July 1
|@ Rockies
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs TBA
|July 2
|@ Rockies
|-
|Matt Manning vs Connor Seabold
|July 4
|Athletics
|-
|Joey Wentz vs JP Sears
|July 5
|Athletics
|-
|Reese Olson vs James Kaprielian
